Trumbull Community Women provide drop box for donations to support troops

Trumbull Community Women, in conjunction with The Project From the Heart Organization in Fairfield, and with the support of the Trumbull Stop and Shop, will be collecting donations for our troops in Afghanistan through Feb. 15, 2018.

The collection bin, along with the lists of items desperately needed and requested, can be found near register #15 inside the store. Look for the display with the balloons.

The main categories include: Beverages, Service Dog Items, Snacks, Protein, First Aid, Holiday Seasonal, Microwavable Food, Leisure, Health/Hygiene and Miscellaneous.

Trumbull Community Women is hoping that our town will show its support of the troops in Afghanistan by making this endeavor an incredible success. Drop off your donated items in the box provided.