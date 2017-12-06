Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: Kingsmen lose to Hopkins in opener

By Trumbull Times on December 6, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Christian Heritage School boys basketball team opened its season on the road Monday, losing 55-46 to fellow NEPSAC member Hopkins School.

Going into halftime down 28-21, the Kingsmen battled back to within five points with five minutes to play.

Hopkins then pushed the lead up to 10. Led by juniors Bryan Vanderhave (18) and Sal DiNardo (12) in scoring, the team played well despite graduating five seniors from last year.

This weekend, the CHS boys and girls teams will travel to Delaware County Christian School in Philadelphia to participate in the DC Invitational, which also includes Atlantic Christian School and the Christian Academy.

 

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Kingsmen to play today for title
  2. Boys basketball: CHS opens with win
  3. Boys basketball: King defeats CHS
  4. Boys basketball: CHS defeats Lexington in playoffs

Tags: , ,

Previous Post College swim: Sam Carley and WPI excel at Invitational Next Post Crystal needs a home
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress