Boys basketball: Kingsmen lose to Hopkins in opener

The Christian Heritage School boys basketball team opened its season on the road Monday, losing 55-46 to fellow NEPSAC member Hopkins School.

Going into halftime down 28-21, the Kingsmen battled back to within five points with five minutes to play.

Hopkins then pushed the lead up to 10. Led by juniors Bryan Vanderhave (18) and Sal DiNardo (12) in scoring, the team played well despite graduating five seniors from last year.

This weekend, the CHS boys and girls teams will travel to Delaware County Christian School in Philadelphia to participate in the DC Invitational, which also includes Atlantic Christian School and the Christian Academy.