College swim: Sam Carley and WPI excel at Invitational

By Trumbull Times on December 5, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Sam Carley out of Trumbull High had three season-best times when the Worcester Polytechnic Institute men’s swimming and diving team placed second at its own three-day combined-scoring Gompei Invitational that concluded on Sunday night.

Carley, a senior for coach Paul Bennett’s Engineers, posted times of 1:51.35 in the 200 freestyle, 5:03.94 in the 500 freestyle and 4:27.01 in the 400 individual medley.

Division II WPI (4,858) finished behind Rowan University (4,920) and ahead of Division I Bryant University (4,572.5).

The Engineers (5-2) close out the 2017 portion of the schedule with a challenging set of duals versus host Wesleyan, Tufts and Williams Saturday at 1 p.m.

