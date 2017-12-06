School News

Booth Hill School

The Polar Express will be showing at Bow Tie Cinemas on Thursday, Dec. 7. Santa will be making an appearance. Please register for this event online or return the registration form to school. E-mail any question to the Father’s Club.

The Father’s Club will be hosting another movie event. Come and see Star Wars – The Last Jedi at Bow Tie Cinemas on Saturday, Dec. 16. Register online or return the registration form to school.

The Holiday Boutique will be held Thursday and Friday, Dec. 14-15. This event is the perfect place for your children to purchase small presents for their family members.

Thank you to all who sent in Box Tops! Keep sending them in through your child’s teacher. A new contest will be coming soon!

Frenchtown School

The theme for the 2017-2018 Reflections Program is Within Reach. Students are recognized for bringing the theme to life through dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography and visual arts. The student entry form must be filled out and sent in with your child’s entry. All entries must be submitted to Frenchtown by Friday, Dec. 15.

Frenchtown students continue to work on acts of kindness. Recognition of kind acts are posted in different areas of the school.

Cub Scout Pack 468’s annual Coat Drive will continue until Dec. 15.

PTA will meet on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m., in the cafetorium. All are welcome to attend.

Report cards go home on Friday, Dec. 8.

Our Winter Extravaganza Raffle will be from Monday, Dec. 11-Friday, Dec. 15. More information will be sent home.

Our Band and Strings Concert is Monday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. Our in-house concert for grades 3-5 students and staff will be at 2 p.m.

Grades 2 and 5 Chorus Concerts are on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. Our in-house concert for all students and staff will be on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m.

The next Fathers’ Club movie event will be for the premiere weekend of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Sunday Dec. 17, at 10 a.m., at the Bow Tie Cinemas in Trumbull. All orders are due by Dec. 11. See flyer for more information.

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which runs through March 15, 2018. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. Register your card now with your 13-digit Stop and Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com click on sign in(top right) to log on to your online account or click register to create your on-line account. Once you are logged in to your account, you can select a school for A+ Rewards or you can call Consumer Affairs at 1-877-366-2668 and select option #1.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs until April 26, 2018. Enroll at shopriteforeducation.com Shoppers must renew their registrations each year. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Haven, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven.

Please enroll in MySchoolAnywhere for email communications, volunteer signup, directories and more from the Frenchtown PTA. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com. Invitation code is 0661130. After registering and getting your login information you can install the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.