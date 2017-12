Winners have been announced in the 5th annual Volunteer Square High School Essay contest. Second place went to Regina Misercola, a junior at Trumbull High School. The contest was created as a way for young people to share their volunteer experiences in hopes that they would inspire others to get involved in their local community. Students from 27 high schools across Connecticut submitted essays expressing why volunteering and making an impact on their community was important. A record 118 essays were submitted.