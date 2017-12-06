Trumbull Community Television schedule — Dec. 7-13, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday, Dec. 7-13, 2017
12 a.m. — THS Post High School Planning for Juniors
1:30 a.m. — Smile a While Holiday Performance
2:45 a.m. — Holiday Music Quartet
3:50 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building Committee 11/29 Meeting
6 a.m. — Govt: Town of Trumbull Swearing In Ceremony
7 a.m. — Town Holiday Tree Lighting
7:15 a.m. — Smile a While Holiday Performance
8:29 a.m. — Holiday Music Quartet
9:30 a.m. — THS Post High School Planning for Juniors
11 a.m. — Author Talk, “Crooked”
12 p.m. — “String Fling” School District-wide Orchestral Concert
12:50 p.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Downtown Cabaret Children’s Theater
1 p.m. — Town Holiday Tree Lighting
1:25 p.m. — Holiday Music Quartet
2:30 p.m. — Smile a While Holiday Performance
3:45 p.m. — Town Holiday Tree Lighting
4 p.m. — Govt: Town of Trumbull Swearing In Ceremony
5 p.m. — Govt: Town Council 12/4 Meeting
6 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission 12/5 Meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission 12/5 Meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals 12/6 Meeting