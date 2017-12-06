Trumbull Community Television schedule — Dec. 7-13, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Dec. 7-13, 2017

12 a.m. — THS Post High School Planning for Juniors

1:30 a.m. — Smile a While Holiday Performance

2:45 a.m. — Holiday Music Quartet

3:50 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building Committee 11/29 Meeting

6 a.m. — Govt: Town of Trumbull Swearing In Ceremony

7 a.m. — Town Holiday Tree Lighting

7:15 a.m. — Smile a While Holiday Performance

8:29 a.m. — Holiday Music Quartet

9:30 a.m. — THS Post High School Planning for Juniors

11 a.m. — Author Talk, “Crooked”

12 p.m. — “String Fling” School District-wide Orchestral Concert

12:50 p.m. — Arts Festival Entertainment: Downtown Cabaret Children’s Theater

1 p.m. — Town Holiday Tree Lighting

1:25 p.m. — Holiday Music Quartet

2:30 p.m. — Smile a While Holiday Performance

3:45 p.m. — Town Holiday Tree Lighting

4 p.m. — Govt: Town of Trumbull Swearing In Ceremony

5 p.m. — Govt: Town Council 12/4 Meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission 12/5 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission 12/5 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals 12/6 Meeting