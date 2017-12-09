Trumbull Times

Using QuickBooks free program at the library

By Julie Miller on December 9, 2017 in Business, Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will hold the following program on Thursday, Dec. 14:

Using QuickBooks Online Accounting Software, with Caren Schwartz of Time & Cents Consultants. Check in/network, 6 p.m.; presentation 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Get help deciding if this accounting software is right for your small business. Schwartz will help you determine which level to choose and explain the basics of setting up and using QuickBooks Online. Q&A. Details online. Free. Register.

For more information, call 203-452-5197.

