Free Facebook and Meditation classes offered at Trumbull Library

Facebook and Meditation are the two new topics offered free of charge at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

Facebook for Beginners is offered on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m., or Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. Taught by Google Level 2 certified educator, Jamie Sherry, the class is geared for those with no experience using Facebook. Participants will learn how to set up a profile, add friends, add photos, message people and other important tools to help connect with people using this social media platform.

Lunch Hour Meditation sessions are offered on Monday, Dec. 11, at noon or 1 p.m. Conducted by Community Mindfulness Project (CMP), the sessions are appropriate for both new and experienced meditators.

CMP focuses on practices that have a scientific basis and seeks to bring the highest standards of ethics, scholarship and depth of practice to their organization. Numerous recent studies have proven the benefits of meditation, which include improved emotional regulation, focus, resilience, compassion, and mental and physical health.

Participants will be seated during the session and no special clothing or equipment is required.

The classes are free and open to the public.

Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.