Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

New – Mindfulness Meditation — Monday, Dec. 11, noon-1 p.m., and 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to de-stress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. Q and A. Details online. Two one-hour sessions offered. Register: note noon or 1 p.m. session.

Beginning knitting: Learn to knit for adults — Monday, Dec. 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The first of six one-hour sessions on learning to knit. This is a great way to learn a new skill-at your local library. An experienced knitter is conducting the class. Free. Register once for all six sessions. Details online, including dates. Trumbull residents.

Facebook for beginners — Adults. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 6:30-8 p.m. Explore how to use this social media platform to connect to people. Learn how to set up a profile, add friends, add photos, message people, etc. Bring an email address with a known password to the event. Details online. Free. Register.

BIZ: Using QuickBooks Online — Thursday, Dec. 14, check-in 6 p.m.; program 6:30-7:30 p.m. Hear about QuickBooks Online and see if business/accounting software is right for you. Ms. Schwartz will show some basics, help you choose your “level,” and give overview of accounts, lists, transactions, and reports. Details online. Free. Register.

Children’s Events

Language and Culture Club — Grades 3 and up. Saturday, Dec. 9, 3-4 p.m. Enjoy learning about new places, languages, games? New foods? Families and kids join the club, every other Saturday,, run by Trumbull high student Ishan. His long interest in languages and cultures around the world fuels his desire to share. Free. Register.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Dec. 12 and Wednesday, Dec. 13, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, Dec. 14, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Register. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Ugly Ornament Contest — All ages. Saturday, Dec. 9, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Come and join us in creating beautiful and not-so-beautiful ornaments. The uglier, the better. Led by Ms. Regina. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 1/2 years. Monday, Dec. 11, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Turn It UP — Ages 3 and up. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 10:30-11:15am. Join this fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in. Free. Fairchild storytime for 2’s and 3’s. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Drop-in Craft — Ages 3 and up. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s room. Drop in.

Security and PC Maintenance — Wednesday, Dec. 13, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Are you concerned about fraud and the security of your on-line transactions? Have you or anyone you know been a victim of computer hacking? Learn how to maintain your PC, and keep it secure, running smoothly, and lasting longer. Free. Register. Details online.

