December presentations hosted by Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull

Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull, 2415 Reservoir Ave. will host the following presentations. You are welcome to bring your loved one to enjoy an engaging activity while you attend the presentation. For more information or to RSVP, call 203-397-6800.

Winter Woes: Strategies for Caregiving — Dec. 13, complimentary presentation Winter Woes: Strategies for Caregiving on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Winter can present numerous caregiving challenges, including sundowning and winter blues, and the dangers of inclement weather. Learn how to make the season easier for you and your loved one during this informative presentation led by Alicia Seaver, a certified memory impairment specialist and the director of memory care at Bridges by EPOCH.

Caregiver support group — Dec. 27, monthly caregiver support group on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at noon. Join us to share your caregiving story while also hearing the stories of others facing similar experiences.