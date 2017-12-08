Trumbull Times

December presentations hosted by Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull

By Julie Miller on December 8, 2017 in Community, Lead News, People · 0 Comments

Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull, 2415 Reservoir Ave. will host the following presentations. You are welcome to bring your loved one to enjoy an engaging activity while you attend the presentation. For more information or to RSVP, call 203-397-6800.

Winter Woes: Strategies for Caregiving — Dec. 13, complimentary presentation Winter Woes: Strategies for Caregiving on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Winter can present numerous caregiving challenges, including sundowning and winter blues, and the dangers of inclement weather. Learn how to make the season easier for you and your loved one during this informative presentation led by Alicia Seaver, a certified memory impairment specialist and the director of memory care at Bridges by EPOCH.

Caregiver support group — Dec. 27, monthly caregiver support group on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at noon. Join us to share your caregiving story while also hearing the stories of others facing similar experiences.

Related posts:

  1. May events hosted by Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull
  2. October events hosted by Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull
  3. Flu shots available by appointment only at Trumbull Health Department
  4. Park Avenue Medical Center offers the following support groups

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Letter — We created a disconnect Next Post Reel Dad: Watching movies with Nano
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress