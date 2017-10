Ally Neilsen had 47 assists to lead the Trumbull High girls volleyball team to a 3-2 victory over Westhill High on Friday.

Becca Lubbert had 29 digs for the Eagles in the 25-12, 28-26, 22-25, 19-25, 15-10) decision.

Krystina Schueler had 16 kills and four blocks, as Trumbull improved to 8-2 overall and 7-2 in the FCIAC.

Julia Roberto had 13 kills and four blocks.