St. Joseph defeated host Stamford High, 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-21) in an FCIAC girls volleyball game on Friday.

Bridget Fatse had 16 kills and a pair of aces for the winning Cadets, now 12-1 overall and 9-0 in the FCIAC.

Christina Crocco (7 kills, 7 blocks) and Hannah Hutchison (12 digs, 2 aces) helped defeat the Black Knights (5-6, 4-5 FCIAC).