Letter — There’s always more to be done

I’m truly honored to have served as a member of the Trumbull Board of Education for the past 10 years and as chairman these past two years. It’s hard for me to put into words how truly proud I am that Trumbull Public Schools is currently ranked as the #2 school district in all of Connecticut, based on CT Department of Education assessments. It is a tribute to the teachers, administrators, our many other fine staff members, members of the Board of Education and Trumbull parents who have all contributed toward this success.

I’m always proud to talk about our award-winning sports teams, academic teams, performing arts groups and of course, the THS Golden Eagle Marching Band that will be performing in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Many investments have been made within our high-performing school district since my tenure began in 2007, including implementation of full day kindergarten, the addition of over a dozen new advanced placement classes and expanded course offering at the high school, and the elimination of portable classrooms and art/music on-a-cart at all our the elementary schools while maintaining our class size guidelines.

We’ve continued to invest in classroom technology, including improvements to our wireless network and a new ChromeBook program for elementary and middle school students which will be rolled out later this fall. We’ve worked to increase the rigor of our curriculum at all grade levels, elementary, middle and high school, and made long-term Investments in our facilities that have already resulted in significant savings in energy costs. Well underway are programs to replace 50-year-old boilers, to install new energy efficient windows and to add solar panels onto school rooftops.

But of course, there is always more to be done. If re-elected, I would like to see the Board continue to increase the rigor of studies for our students, to invest in Trumbull Public School buildings to make them more safe and energy efficient, and to work to reduce inefficiency and redundancy between the town and BOE, while continuing to do our part in helping to keep local taxes stable and predictable.

I am running for re-election to the Trumbull Board of Education where my overall goal is to develop well-rounded, well-adjusted and emotionally intelligent students who will be equipped to move on to an institution of higher learning, into the workforce or the military one day… and I hope that they’ll take along with them a life-long love a learning developed through their years in Trumbull Public Schools. I am asking for your vote for myself, for my fellow Board of Education candidates Marie Petitti, Jeff Donofrio, Jackie Norcel and Matt Caron… and for Paul Lavoie and the entire Lavoie Team on November 7.