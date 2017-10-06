Let’s Take a Hike: Nature hike at Twin Brooks Park

The Trumbull Health Department, Trumbull Nature and Arts Center, and Denali have partnered together to host a nature hike at Twin Brooks Park, White Plains Road, Trumbull, on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10-11:30 a.m. (rain date is Saturday, Oct. 28). Come join us for a nature hike along the trails. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. The walk is approximately 1.5 miles. The terrain is moderate and is not conducive to strollers or pets. Park passes are not required for this event.

The walk will be led by the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center Naturalist. He will help participants discover the ecosystem and the many different habitats in the park. Representatives from Denali will be on hand to provide hiker safety tips and to teach participants the 10 essential items needed for a safe hike. The walk will conclude with some prevention tips for tick-borne diseases from the Trumbull Health Department.

“We are delighted to partner with some of our community partners to provide an educational nature hike for residents,” said Rhonda Capuano, Trumbull Health Department Director of Health. “The crisp fall air is the perfect time to take a hike and to explore nature!”

Registration is not required for this event. All are welcome. For more information on the Nature hike, contact the Trumbull Health Department at 203-452-1030.