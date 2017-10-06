School News

No school on Monday, Oct. 9, in observance of Columbus Day.

Frenchtown School

Frenchtown is proud to offer our very own KINDNESS Club. Thirty-five students in grades K have enrolled and will participate on the first Thursday morning of each month from 7:30-8:15 a.m., in the Learning Commons. Students in the KINDNESS Club will participate in acts of kindness to our school, community and beyond. There will be a different theme each month.

Friday, Oct. 13, will be our next Fathers’ Club Movie Night. Be on the lookout for the flyer announcing the movie to be shown.

Grades K, 1 and 2 will participate in Fire Prevention activities on Tuesday, Oct. 17. They will watch a short video, visit the fire trucks and see the firemen’s turnout gear.

Our PTA Halloween party will be held on Friday, Oct. 27. Flyers with more information will be sent home shortly.

Monday, Oct. 30, will be a legal day dismissal at 1 p.m., for afternoon conferences. No lunch will be served. Conferences are by appointment only and sign-ups are online.

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which begins Oct. 6, and runs through March 15, 2018. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. You can register your card now with your 13-digit Stop & Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com/aplus and select register your card, located in the red box on the right. Follow the prompts to complete the registration. Any questions, call Frenchtown and ask for Mrs. Weiss.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs from Oct. 1, llthrough April 26, 2018. Enroll at shopriteforeducation.com. Shoppers must renew their registrations each year. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Haven, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven.