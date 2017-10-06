Trumbull Times

Letter — An engaged Trumbull is a better place

By Councilman Bill Mecca (D-1st) on October 6, 2017 in Lead News, Letters to the Editor, News, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

As the grandson of Italian immigrants, I learned to value community for the relationships and support critical to a settling family. The community, and its volunteers, is critical to improving and maintaining quality of life through recreational, educational, or support services.

Bill Mecca

As a candidate for reelection to the Town Council, District 1, my focus will continue to be to strengthen community through policies and practices that encourage public participation. I believe an engaged Trumbull is a better place.

Trumbull Little League, Tashua Knolls Recreation Area, Beach Memorial Park, and the Nichols Improvement Association were established by a generation of volunteers committed to Trumbull and its future. Inspired by this, I made the initial steps into community service as a school volunteer and parent coach. Then, in 2012, I was elected to the Executive Board of the Nichols Improvement Association (NIA), an organization that once served as the town’s community center and hosted the first Trumbull Day.

As president, I helped increase membership and successfully managed a variety of capital improvement projects through the recruitment of dedicated volunteers. As a Town Councilman, elected in 2015, I increased my constituents’ awareness of important meetings and pending legislation via my District 1 Facebook page. I responded to every letter from the public and voted guided by community input.

If reelected, I will continue to honor history, respond to community, and work cooperatively with fellow council members to respect the role of community in shaping Trumbull’s future. Vote for me, Bill Mecca, for Town Council, District 1 on November 7.

