Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Sunday, Oct. 8 and Monday, Oct. 9

Scarecrow Festival — The 19th annual Scarecrow Festival will take place on Sunday and Monday, Oct. 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Plasko’s Farm. 670 Daniels Farm Road.. Free admission. The Festival features the popular Make Your Own Scarecrow, games, food community booths, hay rides, crafters and food, including homemade ice cream. The corn maze has more than 1 1/2 miles of twists and turns. A portion of the maze admission benefits the Swim Across the Sound. For more information or to participate, email [email protected].

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Nichols Garden Club October meeting — Will take place at 7 p.m. Eva Chiamulera, senior landscape architect of Austin Ganim Landscape Design, LLC in Fairfield, will share her wealth of knowledge and experience with planting spring bulb combinations of tulip blends and daffodils from Colorblends Wholesale Flowerbulbs in Bridgeport. A variety of flowering bulbs will be available for purchase at the meeting. Non-members interested in learning about spring bulbs, or about the Nichols Garden Club are welcome to attend and should contact the club at [email protected] or call 203-590-2232 in advance to plan for seating. Note that this meeting will be held at the McClinch Family Center at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Road, in Trumbull, due to unavailability at the Starkweather (Nichols Improvement Association) house.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Nature Hike — The Trumbull Health Department, Trumbull Nature and Arts Center, and Denali have partnered together to host a nature hike at Twin Brooks Park, White Plains Road, from 10-11:30 a.m. (rain date is Saturday, Oct. 28). Come join us for a nature hike along the trails. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. The walk is approximately 1.5 miles. The terrain is moderate and is not conducive to strollers or pets. Park passes are not required for this event. Registration is not required. All are welcome. For more information, contact the Trumbull Health Department at 203-452-1030.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Free historical fall bike tour — Trumbull Historian, Sue A. Delbianco will host a fall historical bike tour on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m., (rain date Sunday, Oct. 22), from Trumbull rail-trail to Monroe. Delbianco will be stopping off at many historical points-of-interest along the rail-trail, including remains of an old ice house, a fountain pool from Parlor Rock Amusement Park, a paper mill, a knit mill and a mining company. Also, she will be stopping off at the site of two train stations in Trumbull and Monroe, and a reputed Monroe witch, in the 1800’s, Hannah Crannah’s gravesite at Gregory’s Four Corner’s Cemetery. Cyclists will meet at the Tait Road commuter parking lot on Tait Road in Trumbull. Admission is free. For further information, call 203-260-5394 or e-mail her at: [email protected].

Saturday, Oct. 21

Project Precious Rescue Tag Sale — The second annual Nichols Family Tag Sale to benefit Project Precious Rescue (PPR), at the Nichols Improvement Association (NIA), 1773 Huntington Tpke., from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 22. For anyone wishing to participate as a seller, they are asking for the following donations: $20/NIA member family (plus 10% of your sale); $25/NIA non-member family (plus 10% of your sales). Email PJ at [email protected] to sign-up for your spot. PPR is a small scale rescue and animals are placed in carefully screened foster homes while they await their forever homes; they do not have a facility/shelter. Their goal is to provide the best veterinary care and rely solely on donations, and do not discriminate against age/breed. They are a 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization dedicated to animal rescue.

Pumpkin Fair — The Jane Ryan Elementary School 36th annual Pumpkin Fair will run from 11a.m.-4 p.m. The Pumpkin Fair has games and prizes, food, raffles, and fun activities for kids, such as pumpkin decorating. Donations of goods or services are welcome as this is an important fundraising event for the school.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Gypsy Funk Squad and belly dancers — The Trumbull Arts Commission will present the Gypsy Funk Squad and belly dancers at 1 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place, in Trumbull. Gypsy Funk Squad plays a mix of classic belly dance songs from Turkey, Armenia, Egypt, The Balkans, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, and other points in the Middle East, and also revamped rock tunes and original psychedelic surprises … done belly style. The emphasis is on fun, dancing and a good time. Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments. Tickets are $5. Call 203-452-5065 for more information.

Saturday, Oct. 28

History Ablaze and Halloween Bash — The Trumbull Historical Society will hold their History Ablaze and Halloween Bash, a spook-tacular event that will feature a town-wide Jack O‘ Lantern contest and display of carved pumpkins, true tales of Trumbull’s haunted history with live storytellers, face painting and festive fall refreshments. Admission is $5 per person; free admission with each carved pumpkin. Costumes are encouraged. Visit trumbullhistory.org/ for more information.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day — The Town of Trumbull Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 307 Indian Ledge Park Drive. next to BMX Facility. This includes Trumbull, Monroe, and Easton residents. Must show CT driver’s license. Bring materials in original containers securely closed. Pack containers in sturdy upright boxes and pad with newspaper, if necessary. Never mix chemicals together. Never smoke or eat while handling hazardous materials. Leaking or broken containers must be contained. Do not leave vehicles unless instructed to do so. Household hazardous waste no longer needed, 20 gallons and 20 pounds per household. They reserve the right to refuse unidentified materials and large amounts of hazardous waste. For more information, contact Trumbull Public Works at 203-452-5070.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 1

Giving Tree — Trumbull Community Women has announced they will be collecting new (or gently used) gloves, scarves and hats for their Giving Tree project at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St. As with their previous drive to collect new socks, the beneficiary of the Giving Tree will be the Bridgeport Rescue Mission. The volunteer organization is hoping that with winter weather on the way, the generosity of the Trumbull community will result in much needed warmth and comfort for those in need.The Giving Tree is located in the lobby and items can be dropped during normal library hours.

Through Thursday Nov. 9

Collecting soccer balls — St. Joseph High School is collecting new and used soccer balls to benefit the Kick for Nick Foundation. Their fund-raising efforts will culminate at the school Veteran’s Day assembly on Friday, Nov. 10, where donations will be presented to Commander Richard Iannucci from the Port 5, on behalf of the Kick for Nick foundation. Kick for Nick is an organization that honors the memory of Private First Class Nicholas Alexander Madaras, who was from Wilton and lost his life in service to our country. Before he died, Nick expressed the comfort and familiarity brought to him, his fellow soldiers, and the local children where he was stationed, simply by kicking around a soccer ball. Donations can be accepted at the school from now through Thursday, Nov. 9. Soccer balls can be dropped off at the school 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.,or mailed to the school (if not dropping off or ordered online) at 2320 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, CT 06611. Questions and/or reservations: Maria Martinez, [email protected]

ONGOING

Secret Garden Tour — The Nichols Garden Club is looking for interesting gardens to showcase on their 2018 Secret Garden Tour. If you have a garden that you would like to be considered for the tour, e-mail [email protected] or call 203-590-2232 and they will walk through your garden with you. The annual garden tour takes place in July, and they have displayed gardens from all over Trumbull as well as Stratford and Shelton.

Trumbull Community Women collect new socks — Trumbull Community Women (TCW) are collecting new socks to be distributed to local social services organizations, in its ongoing drive to help those less fortunate in our community. The TCW Giving Tree, as the project is called, will be located in the lobby of the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St. And the beneficiary of the initial drive will be the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

Discounted movie tickets — Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department offers discounted movie tickets to Bow Tie Cinemas year round. Tickets are $8 each, a savings of $3/ticket, and redeemable at any Bow Tie Cinema locations; 3D movies and BTX theaters will assess additional surcharges. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Recreation office, 5892 Main St. Call 203-452-5060 for more information.

Senior Center Transportation — The Trumbull Senior Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs. The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Trumbull Business Network — Trumbull Business Network is one of the longer running networking groups in Trumbull meeting every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., at the Helen Plumb building on Church Hill Road. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit trumbullbn.com.

Cell phone recycling — Congregation B’nai Torah Nursery School, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, is continuing its collection of used/broken/unwanted cell phones, batteries and chargers.

After being refurbished, they are distributed to women in crisis to call 911, in case of emergency.

Collection boxes in Trumbull, are located at the B’nai Torah Nursery School, Trumbull Police Station, Old Towne Restaurant, Trumbull Library, Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library, Starbucks, and Gioves.

Substance abuse support group — The Community Addiction & Recovery Education & Support (C.A.R.E.S.) group provides a free, weekly drop-in support group for parents and other concerned family members whose loved ones are using or abusing mind-altering substances.

The C.A.R.E.S. group’s mission is to provide education, support, access to resources, and hope for individuals and families struggling with substance abuse or addiction. C.A.R.E.S. meets every Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church, 5490 Main St., Trumbull and every Thursday at the Echo Hose Ambulance Training Center, 286 Howe Ave., Shelton, from 7-9 p.m.

For additional locations and information, call 1-855-406-0246 or visit thecaresgroup.org.

Young Adult Support Group – A free support group for individuals 18-35 living with cancer. The group will meet every first and third Tuesday each month at 10 a.m., at Park Avenue Medical Center, Integrative Medicine 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull. Facilitated by Dr. Mary Jo Vasquez. Inquire or RSVP to [email protected] or call 203-816-0183 for additional information. For information on additional support services offered at Integrative Medicine, call 203.337.8660.

Monday night bingo — Congregation B’nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, hosts bingo on Monday evenings. Card sales begin at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7 p.m. Special games available, as well as a progressive jackpot and door prizes, in a nonsmoking facility. Public welcome. Call 203-268-6940 for more information.

Donations needed for animal shelter — Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road is in need of the following: Clay litter, rawhide chews, canned cat or canned dog food (any kind) and dog toys for strong chewers (for example, Kongs). Although it is appreciated, soft toys with squeakers and stuffing are discouraged, since the animals can tear them out and get sick. For other items, call the shelter at 203-452-5088 or visit Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) on Amazon.com. Click on Wish List and search for Trumbull Animal Group.

Seeking volunteers/donations — The Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) is seeking volunteers, or if anyone would just like to make a donation, you can mail to P.O. Box 110090, Trumbull, CT 06611. To become a member, cost is $10 per year and you will be added to their email list and be involved in all activities throughout the year.

Networking group meets — Join Fairfield County Leads Exchange networking group for small business owners. They meet every Thursday from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St. For information, call Jeffrey Kunkel 203-395-3944.

Alzheimer’s Support Group — Support group for caregivers and families led by Harbor care Director, David Fife. Third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Hosted at Middebrook Farms of Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull. Call 203-268-2400 for more information or e-mail [email protected].

Widowed men — Widowed Persons Service (WPS)/A New Way of Life, will sponsor breakfast at Old Towne Restaurant, 60 Quality St., the second and fourth Saturday every month at 9 a.m. Just show up or call Peter at 203-882-8662 for more information. All are welcome.

Damsels in Divorce — Support group for women in all phases of divorce; from contemplation to completion, take place on the second and fourth Friday nights of every month from 7-8:30 p.m., at Grace Church, 5958 Main St., Trumbull. Look for the signs to see in which space the meeting will be held in when you arrive. Any questions, contact Jennifer at [email protected].

Cell phone recycling — B’nai Torah Nursery School, 5700 Main St., is continuing its collection of used/broken/unwanted cell phones, batteries and chargers from locations throughout the Trumbull area for refurbishing and distribution to women in crisis to call 911 in case of emergency. Collection boxes in Trumbull locations: B’nai Torah Nursery School, Trumbull Police Station, Old Towne Restaurant, Trumbull Library, Fairchild Library, CVS on White Plains Road, Minuteman Cleaners, Home Veterinary Services, and Guacamole Grill.

Donations sought — Donate your old but still usable clothing, shoes, sneakers, belts, linens, pillow cases, blankets, curtains or stuffed animals. Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., now hosts a St. Pauly’s used clothing drop-off shed. Easily accessible, and located in the rear parking lot behind the church. Receipts are available at the shed for your charitable donation. Place donations in plastic bags and tie them up to keep clean and dry. Do not put any rags, fabric scraps, pillows, toys, household goods or electronics in the shed. More information at gracetrumbull.org.

Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club — Meets the second Friday of every month at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship, in Stratford. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All of Sikorsky retirees and spouses can join. For more information, call Alton R. Donofrio at 203-380-1940.

Al-Anon meetings — Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. Al-Anon meets Monday at 7:30 a.m., and Thursday at 11:30 a.m., at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St. Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke. Alateen helps teens age 12-20 and also meets Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information, call 1-888-825-2666. Visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.

Knitters and crocheters — Meet at Panera Bread in the Trumbull Westfield Mall on Wednesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. Enjoy sharing your craft with others. All levels are welcome.

Men’s Club — Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club welcomes new members; open to all men age 60 or older, no residency requirements. Club conducts weekly golf competitions, sponsors two bowling leagues during fall and winter months; 261-2069.