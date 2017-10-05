Donate soccer balls to benefit Kick for Nick Foundation

St. Joseph High School has announced they are collecting new and used soccer balls throughout the month of October to benefit the Kick for Nick Foundation. Their fund-raising efforts will culminate at the school Veteran’s Day assembly on Friday, Nov. 10, where donations will be presented to Commander Richard Iannucci from the Port 5, on behalf of the Kick for Nick foundation.

Kick for Nick is an organization that honors the memory of Private First Class Nicholas Alexander Madaras, who was from Wilton and lost his life in service to our country. Before he died, Nick expressed the comfort and familiarity brought to him, his fellow soldiers, and the local children where he was stationed, simply by kicking around a soccer ball. With this in mind, Kick for Nick was started as an initiative to distribute soccer balls to troops stationed around the world as a way to offer relief and build relationships between the servicemen and disadvantaged children in their communities.

“How cool would it be if every student or family donated one ball!” remarked Laurene Collins, St. Joseph Theology teacher and Ladies Auxiliary member of the Port 5, The National Association of Naval Veterans. “Your ball will then be shipped somewhere in the world to foster peace between our military men and women and the people they serve.”

The St. Joe’s community hopes their goal, to collect at least 100 soccer balls, will be surpassed by the assembly on Veteran’s Day. Donations can be accepted at the school from now through Thursday, Nov. 9.

Soccer balls can be dropped off at the school during normal school hours, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.,or mailed to the school (if not dropping off or ordered online) at 2320 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, CT 06611.

Questions and or reservations can be directed to Maria Martinez, [email protected]