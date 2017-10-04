Trumbull Times

Girls soccer: Trumbull shuts out Greenwich High

By Trumbull Times on October 4, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Trumbull High girls soccer team defeated Greenwich High, 2-0, on Wednesday.

Coach Daniel Uhrlass’ Eagles improved to 6-1-2.

Meghan Ahearn scored two goals to lead Trumbull to the win.

Skylar Jorge assisted on her second half goal.

