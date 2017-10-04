Girls soccer: Trumbull shuts out Greenwich High

The Trumbull High girls soccer team defeated Greenwich High, 2-0, on Wednesday.
Coach Daniel Uhrlass’ Eagles improved to 6-1-2.
Meghan Ahearn scored two goals to lead Trumbull to the win.
Skylar Jorge assisted on her second half goal.
