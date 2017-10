St. Joseph knocked off Westhill of Stamford, 3-1, in an match between FCIAC elite girls volleyball teams on Wednesday.

The winning Cadets improved to 8-0 in the FCIAC and 11-1 with the 25-18, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16 over the 9-2 Vikings.

Christina Crocco had 17 kills and four blocks for St. Joseph.

Bridget Fatse had 15 kills and five digs.

Grace Vocalina had 41 assists and five aces.