Cat adoption events, fall fest to benefit animals

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Oct. 7 and 28, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane; and Saturday, Oct. 21, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

Fall Fest to benefit animals

The Stratford Animal Rescue Society will hold their annual Fall Festival to Benefit Animals on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Paradise Green in Stratford. The event will include a one mile dog walk, food, contests, games, music, local celebrities, entertainment, pet adoptions, a silent auction, low cost microchip clinic, vendors for people and pets and more. For more information, visit starsfest.org.