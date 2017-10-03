Girls cross country: Trumbull defeats three FCIAC foes

The Trumbull High girls cross country team registered three victories on Tuesday afternoon against FCIAC rivals Wilton (23-34), New Canaan (15-47) and Trinity Catholic (15-50).

Guilford also competed at the meet, but its team scores were not generated.

The race was 4,000 meters on Wilton’s Allen’s Meadow course.

With the three victories, Trumbull improves to 9-3 on the season.

The Eagles have also earned statewide recognition, receiving votes in the latest Connecticut Girls Cross Country Coaches Poll.

“Today’s meet was very exciting and we executed very well,” said Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey. “We had been working all week on pack running and we set out with a game plan of running our top six runners all together at a specific pace, then as the race drew to a close, we let our faster runners open it up.

“In the end, the girls executed perfectly and were able to beat two very strong teams. As a coach, it was great seeing them work well together.”

Trumbull placed seven runners in the top 20, including six in the top 14.

Junior Maggie LoSchiavo led Trumbull with a fourth-place finish (16:01) and sophomore Ally Zaffina was sixth (16:08).

Senior Ashley Storino placed seventh with a time of 16:26 and freshman Kiera Grant (16:27) finished eighth.

Freshmen Brenna Asaro (13th, 16:37) and Calyn Carbone (14th 16:39), along with sophomore Emily Alexandru (20th, 17:16) also placed well in the race, which featured a total of 88 participants.

Trumbull will next compete at Saturday’s Wickham Park XC Invitational in Manchester.

“The Wickham Invitational is a meet we have been attending to gain experience on the same course the girls will run at the upcoming state championships,” McCaffrey said. “We love bringing the whole team to the invite so they can all get exposed to the course.

“During states, only the top seven will get a chance to run. We use it as a motivator, and it also shows our younger runners what lies ahead of them.”

The Eagles will then host their final quad meet of the regular-season on Tuesday, Oct. 10, when Staples, Fairfield Warde and Brien McMahon visit at 4 p.m.