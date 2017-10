Trumbull High swept Fairfield Ludlowe, 3-0 (27-25, 25-11, 25-22) in an FCIAC girls volleyball match in Trumbull on Tuesday.

Ally Nielsen had 28 assists, 15 service points and three aces for Trumbull (7-2, 5-2 FCIAC).

Riley Chase had seven kills and three blocks.

Becca Lubbert had 14 digs.

Leading Ludlowe were Jo Blanco (7 kills, 7 digs) and Jess Takami (13 kills, 7 service points).