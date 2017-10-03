Boys soccer: Trumbull strikes late to defeat Westhill

The Trumbull High boys soccer team scored goals in a span of seven minutes to pin a 3-1 loss on Westhill of Stamford on Tuesday.

Westhill (4-2-2) took the lead on Jorge Betaneur’ direct kick in the 25th minute.

Dante Depina, assisted by Niko Xenakis, tied things in the 61st minute.

Jason Weinstein scored in the 62nd and 68th minute, as the Eagles improved to 6-2.

Christopher Conaway had the first assist and Anthony Barreira the second.

Trumbull out shot Westhill, 13-3.

Adrian Chung-Wilkes had seven saves for the Vikings.

Andrew Menjivar had one stop for the Eagles.

Trumbull will visit St. Joseph on Saturday at 3 p.m.