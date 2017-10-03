Park Avenue Medical Center offers the following support groups

Park Avenue Medical Center, 5520 Park Ave., in Trumbull, has announced the following support groups. For more information, call 203-337-8660

Support Group for Women with Cancer (all types) — A free group open to any female with any diagnosis of cancer, either newly diagnosed, in treatment, or out of treatment. Topics range from balancing career and diagnosis, stress management and coping, marriage and family life, etc. Facilitated by Mary Jo Vasquez, PhD. The group meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. RSVP required: [email protected] or call 203-816-0183 for additional information.

LMD Support Group — For anyone living with metastatic disease. All ages and stages of treatment are welcome. Facilitated by Mary Jo Vasquez, PhD. The group meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. RSVP required: [email protected] or call 203-816-0183 for additional Information.

Parenting through Cancer in the Home — Finding support and help for the additional challenges of parenting that occur when a parent has cancer. Open to parents with minor children … including couples, single parents, grandparents and anyone who shares the primary caregiving of children. Facilitated by Mary Jo Vasquez, PhD. The group meets the first Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. RSVP required: [email protected] or call 203-816-0183 for additional information.

Living Beyond Cancer Group — A support group for adults who have transitioned to post-treatment. This group will focus on longer-term issues related to cancer survivors. Facilitated by Marni Amsellem, Ph.D. The group meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, noon-1:30 p.m. RSVP required: [email protected]

Men’s Group — A monthly support group for men diagnosed with cancer. (in treatment or post treatment). Discussing issues relevant to men who have been diagnosed with cancer. Facilitated by Marni Amsellem, Ph.D. The group meets the first Wednesday of each month, noon-1:30 p.m. RSVP required: [email protected]

Support for Caregivers of those with Cancer — Open to all who are providing care or support to a loved one (18+) with cancer. Facilitated by Marni Amsellem, Ph.D. RSVP required: [email protected]

Women’s Discussion, Finding Meaning from the Cancer Experience — For women post treatment wanting to discuss topics related to growth that has come from their cancer experience. Facilitated by Marni Amsellem, Ph.D. Oct. 18, noon-1:30 p.m. RSVP required: [email protected]