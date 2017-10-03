Girls volleyball: St. Joseph, Danbury take it to limit

St. Joseph and Danbury High matched up well, so it was no surprise that it took five sets to decide their FCIAC girls volleyball match in Trumbull on Monday.

Coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets took the fifth set, 15-10, to remain unbeaten in conference play at 7-0.

Bridget Fatse had 18 kills and six aces for the winners, now 10-1 overall.

Christina Crocco had 13 kills and six blocks.

Danbury’s Megan Mercer had 24 assists for coach John MacMillan’s Hatters (7-2, 5-2 FCIAC).

Shea McNamara had 15 digs and two aces, as the rivals traded decisions 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-10.

Cat Sullivan had 20 kills and four blocks.

The Cadets’ Kaitlin Capobianco starred defensively with 16 digs from her libero position.

Danbury broke on top in the first set to take a 12-4 lead.

After a timeout, St. Joseph won 14-of-15 points as Fatse stepped to the stripe and put together an 11-point run.

Jenna Koonitsky was strong at the net for the Cadets in the win.

Danbury’s Sullivan, Emily Grenier and Emma Sullivan led the Hatters to the win in the second set.

Sullivan dominated the middle with her ability to combo block with her tandem of outside hitters.

Mercer was involved throughout, communicating from her setter position while adding to the attack.

The Cadets countered in the third set, with Grace Vocalina setting up Elena Ball, Fatse and Crocco off the fine passing from Hannah Hutchison and Capobianco.

Crocco had four kills and added a six-point run in serve to break a 14-14 deadlock.

The fourth set was the most complete, with multiple rallies marking the Danbury win.

The Hatters’ McNamara dug up numerous spikes and Alex Cooke and Celyna Custodio added punch at the net.

The Cadets answered with stellar play from Vocalina and Hutchison.

St. Joseph stormed to a three-point lead on two occasions in the fifth set, with Koonitsky particularly effective with saves at the net and behind the blockers.

Ball had three winning spikes down the stretch.