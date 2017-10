The Trumbull High girls volleyball team defeated New Canaan, 3-1 (18-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19), on Monday.

Krystina Schueler had 16 kills, four blocks and two digs for coach Tamara DeBerry’s Eagles (6-2 overall, 4-2 FCIAC).

Ally Nielsen had 36 assists, seven digs and 13 service points.

Becca Lubbert had eight digs, three assists and three service aces.