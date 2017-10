Trumbull High and Westhill played to a 2-2 draw in an FCIAC girls soccer matchup on Monday.

Trumbull is now 5-1-2; Westhill is 4-3-1.

Westhill’s Claudia Benz’ second goal came on a penalty kick to tie things with six minutes remaining.

The Vikings’ Corrine Dente had an assist.

Trumbull had taken a halftime lead with Brady Lynch’s header off a corner with one second to play in the session.

Meghan Ahearn had a goal.

Dani Milovanov and Skylar Jorge had assists.