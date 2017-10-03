Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Columbus Day holiday — Libraries closed Monday, Oct. 9.

BIZ: SBA — Counselling, Connections, Gov’t Contracts, and More. Thursday, Oct. 5, Check-in: 6 p.m.; Presentation: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Led by Moraima Gutierrez, Assistant District Director of Economic Development at the SBA. She will explain the SBA counseling centers; getting advice and connections to funding sources; and government contracts. Details online. Free. Register.

Get in Touch Foundation and Breast Cancer Awareness — Tuesday, Oct. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness, the Get in Touch Foundation will educate gals and guys on how to ‘get in touch’ with their bodies, information, and each other in a crusade against breast cancer. Giveaways and refreshments. Free. Register.

Demystifying college admissions — Teens and parents. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 6:30-8 p.m. Trumbull’s Mary Spiegel presents valuable information on the college admissions and essay writing, as well as SAT/ACT test preparation tips to help students and their parents survive the process. Free. Register.

A Supernatural Evening with Jeff Belanger — Thursday, Oct. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Exploring the unexplained. Jeff Belanger is the leading lecturer on legends and paranormal phenomena, bringing a suitcase full of evidence, and a lot of personality making the supernatural entertaining and accessible. Free. Register. Details online.

Upcoming — Digital downloading of movies or magazines free, with Hoopla and Zinio. Friday, Oct. 13, 10-11:30 a.m. Trumbull residents. Free. Register.

Children’s Events

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Oct. 10 or Wednesday, Oct. 11, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, Oct. 12, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Drop-in Craft — Ages 3 and up. Saturday, Oct. 7, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s Room. Drop in.

Calling All Builders — All ages. Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m.-noon. Creators’ Corner is hosting a building party. We’ve got the Lego blocks, Keva planks, Roominate and K’nex. You bring the great ideas. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Oct. 11, 10:30-11a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft.

Creators Corner: Intro to 3D Printing — Ages 8-12. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Learn to use Tinkercad to digitally design your own 3D model (simple game piece) using a computer, then 3D print it to take home using the Makerbot Replicator 2 Desktop. Hands-on experience. Free. Register.

Upcoming: Indian Vegetarian Cooking Class — Adults. Saturday, Oct. 14, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Free. Register. Details online.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.