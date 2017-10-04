Trumbull Community Television schedule — Oct. 5-11, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Oct. 5-11, 2017

12 a.m. — Blue Sky Band

1:31 a.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: THS vs. Brien McMahon

3 a.m. — BIZ: Strong Digital Builds an Unforgettable Brand

4 a.m. — Live Story Performance: Three Roads, Three Women

5 a.m. — BRBC Capitol Breakfast Featuring Mary Sotos

6 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 9/22 Meeting

8 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education 9/26 Meeting

9:05 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Commission 9/26 Special Meeting

11:10 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 9/27 Meeting

11:30 a.m. — BRBC Capitol Breakfast Featuring Mary Sotos

12:30 p.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: THS vs. Brien McMahon

2 p.m. — Live Story Performance: Three Roads, Three Women

3 p.m. — BRBC Capitol Breakfast Featuring Mary Sotos

4 p.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building Committee 9/28 Meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council 10/2 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission 10/3 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission 10/3 Meeting