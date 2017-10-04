Trumbull Times

Trinity Episcopal Church welcomes all pets to Blessing of the Animals

By Julie Miller on October 4, 2017 in Community, News, Religion, Schools · 0 Comments

Blessing of the Animals at Trinity Episcopal Church from a previous year.

Come and celebrate the Feast of St. Francis and Blessing of the Animals at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke. (Nichols) in Trumbull, on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 9 a.m. Bring your animals of every kind, pictures of beloved animals who have passed over the Rainbow Bridge, and stuffed animals, for a celebration of All God’s creatures, large and small.Anyone with questions, call 203-375-1503. Rector, Rev. Paul J. Carling, Worship and Church School, 9 a.m. Visit trinitynichols.org.

Related posts:

  1. Trinity Episcopal Church welcomes all pets to Blessing of the Animals
  2. Celebrate Mass on the Grass at Trinity Episcopal Church
  3. Blood drive, Spaghetti supper/free concert and more at Trumbull churches
  4. Trinity Episcopal Church to hold Mass on the Grass July 16

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Cat adoption events, fall fest to benefit animals
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress