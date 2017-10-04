Trinity Episcopal Church welcomes all pets to Blessing of the Animals

Come and celebrate the Feast of St. Francis and Blessing of the Animals at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke. (Nichols) in Trumbull, on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 9 a.m. Bring your animals of every kind, pictures of beloved animals who have passed over the Rainbow Bridge, and stuffed animals, for a celebration of All God’s creatures, large and small.Anyone with questions, call 203-375-1503. Rector, Rev. Paul J. Carling, Worship and Church School, 9 a.m. Visit trinitynichols.org.