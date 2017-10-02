Can Redgate shake up race?

When Trumbull residents get a chance to decide on their new first selectman, there will be three choices on the ballot. A Republican, a Democrat, and unaffiliated candidate Michael Redgate, a long time Trumbull resident who believes that the days of partisanship are over. Redgate said he seeks to be a representative, rather than a politician.

“The dynamic of politics in Trumbull is that people push party agendas,” Redgate said. “There is a need for compromise.”

The impetus to run for first selectman came after 20 years of being “heavily involved” in the community, he said. That may be the reason why only 50% of the population comes out to vote. Redgate said residents have grown tired of the fighting amidst party politics. Many residents are also frustrated by the small number of voting districts, which decreased from seven to four.

“I support putting it to the citizens,” he said. “Everyone has an obligation to vote, it’s important to be informed, decisions will affect you.”

Two specific areas of impact on residents are taxes and education. Redgate sees that cuts will be made. There may be departments that are over-staffed or could use a reduction of hours. While the police and fire departments are doing well, there may be a way to save on overtime pay that is given, he said.

As for the much debated community center, Redgate said now is simply not the time for such a project. Someday the town could raise money for a new center.

“We have to be more self-sufficient when the state makes cuts. We want the town to get better without costing the town too much,” Redgate said.

As a parent of three children, Redgate has seen firsthand the Trumbull school system and his own children’s successes. He said he would be an advocate for education that fosters growth of the whole child rather than merely creating strong test-takers.

“I’m going to let the educators educate, but I will suggest anything that makes a child well-rounded,” he said. “That’s why I’ve supported things like STEM programs.”

With a 20-year record of community volunteering, Redgate said he feels ready to take the next step in service.

“I have a proven track record of bringing people together,” he said. “Party agenda days are over.”