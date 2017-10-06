Breast Cancer Awareness program Oct. 10

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Betsy Nilan from the Get in Touch Foundation, will visit the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Get in Touch is an organization with a mission to provide breast health initiatives that educate women and men of all ages how to ‘get in touch’ with their bodies, information, and each other in a crusade against breast cancer. Nilan will share how we can best educate the next generation to keep breast healthy.

In addition, Nancy Church from the Norma F. Pfriem Breast Care Center, will discuss breast cancer prevention and review the proper way to administer a breast self-exam.

This breast cancer awareness workshop is free and open to the public. Drop in. All ages are welcome.