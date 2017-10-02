Letter — Council took the fiscally responsible action

Once again the Town Council and the current administration have taken the fiscally responsible action and moved Trumbull in the right direction.

Last week the Trumbull Town Council convened a special meeting to consider a resolution brought forward by the very competent and hard working Director of Finance, Maria Pires. The resolution was to authorize the refinancing of $25 million dollars of bonding at a new lower rate that would save the town $1 million dollars over the life of the bonds. The resolution passed by a unanimous vote.

There were no headlines about this, no silly lawn signs that no one understands. In fact, most people were not even aware of it. I want everyone to know that this administration and this Town Council keep doing the people’s business and keep Trumbull moving in the right direction. I am proud to be a part of this council.