St. Joseph lost its FCIAC field hockey game to Staples High, 9-0, in Trumbull on Saturday.

The Wreckers won for the fourth straight time and improved to 6-1 on the season.

Scoring goals were Ellen Fair, Meghan Johnson and Dayna Hornung.

Tarryn Trauth had 17 saves for the Cadets, now 1-1-7.

St. Joseph will host Norwalk Friday at 4 p.m.