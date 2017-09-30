CHS booters win on Homecoming

The Christian Heritage School girls varsity soccer team celebrated Homecoming last night with a 5-0 victory over Masters.

In an always close and contested game, this one was close throughout the first half.

CHS would dominate in the possession category early, but was only able to get one goal in the first half, courtesy of a Bella Christian shot on a Lydia Kellogg pass in the 10th minute.

After halftime, CHS continued to dominate and pass around Masters, while also getting three goals in the first 15 minutes.

Ranita Muriel scored twice in a two-minute span on assists from Christian and Mia Angelini.

Hope Krekoska scored in the 54th minute off a corner kick.

Natania Muriel finished the scoring in the 70th minute on a pass from Christian.

CHS is now 5-1-1.

Soph Luft secured another shutout for CHS.