St. Joseph won its sixth straight FCIAC girls volleyball match on Thursday with a 3-0 victory over Wilton High.

Coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets are 9-1 overall and 6-0 in conference.

Wilton dipped to 4-4 after the 25-9, 25-12, 25-14 decision.

The Cadets’ Elena Ball had 13 kills and three aces.

Grace Vocalina had 26 assists.

Christina Crocco had seven kills.