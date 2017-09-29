Trumbull Times

Cat adoption events, Fall Fest to benefit animals

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7 and 28, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane; and Saturday, Oct. 21, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street.

SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop. 

Information: [email protected].

 

Fall Fest to benefit animals

The Stratford Animal Rescue Society will hold their annual Fall Festival to Benefit Animals on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Paradise Green in Stratford.

The event will include a one mile dog walk, food, contests, games, music, local celebrities, entertainment, pet adoptions, a silent auction, low cost microchip clinic, vendors for people and pets and more.

For more information, visit starsfest.org.

