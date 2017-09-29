Trumbull Community Women announce Giving Tree project

Trumbull Community Women has announced that between Sunday, Oct. 1 and Wednesday, Nov. 1, they will be collecting new (or gently used) gloves, scarves and hats for their Giving Tree project at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

As with their previous drive to collect new socks, the beneficiary of the Giving Tree will be the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

The volunteer organization is hoping that with winter weather on the way, the generosity of the Trumbull community will result in much needed warmth and comfort for those in need.

The Giving Tree is located in the lobby and items can be dropped during normal library hours.