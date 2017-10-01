Trumbull Nature and Arts Center offers the following programs

The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center (TNAC), located at 7115 Main St., Rt. 25, is offering the following programs. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit trumbullnatureandartscenter.org for more information and to register.

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark! Night Sensory Walk — Friday, Oct. 6, 6:3-7:45 p.m. Cost: $8/child; ages 7-12 (parents welcome). Come join us for a nighttime exploration. This is a chance to discover how your senses work differently at night. We will start at dusk and make observations as darkness slowly comes upon us. As the night falls, we will play games and learn how we see, feel, smell, taste, and hear things differently in the dark.

Make A Mess with Total Nature Immersion — Sunday, Oct. 8, 1-2:30 p.m. Cost: $11/child; ages 4-12 (parents welcome) . Do your kids like to get dirty? Then this program is for them. This hands-on immersive program encourages children to dig, splash, and create with hands-on, nature-based activities. They’ll play in the fully-stocked mud kitchen, learn how to make their own paints and natural art, and maybe even decorate themselves (and you).