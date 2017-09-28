Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s club golf results

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club held its Board Tournament on Sept. 27.

The White Tees Low Gross winners were William Firkpatrick with a 78, Dick Wilsey with an 84 for second place and Jim Brodie had an 85 for third place.

The winners for the Low Net (White Tees) were George Warner with a 63, Art Levitan second with 65, Jim Peloquin 66 for third, Norm St. Onge fourth with a 68, Jack Brennan 69 for fifth place, Frank Chudy sixth with a 69 and John Hofbauer seventh with 69.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winners had John Thelen in first place with a 61. Robert Walton made second place with a 62. Third place went to Tom Therriault with 65. Bob Wolfe finished in fourth place with a 65. Bill Smith was in fifth place with a 67.

The closest to the pin on the third hole was achieved by John Ghent.

Closest to the pin on hole 17 was Jerry Gregory.