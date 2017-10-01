Campus News

Lasell College welcomed Zachary Langer and Joshua Meszaros to the class of 2021.

Sacred Heart University — AP Scholar with Distinction , granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and a score of three or higher on five or more exams: Eunji Lee, class of 2018.

University of Iowa — William Foldesi, class of 2021, has enrolled.

Degree earned

Eastern Connecticut State University — Brianna Passero, class of 2017, graduate degree in Accounting.

Fairleigh Dickinson University — Melissa Sakowich graduated with a Psy.D. in School Psychology