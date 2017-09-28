School News

No school on Monday, Oct. 9, in observance of Columbus Day.

Frenchtown School

Frenchtown’s bus evacuation was first thing in the morning on Sept. 28. All students evacuated the buses before heading to class, even those dropped off in the morning.

Frenchtown is proud to offer our very own KINDNESS Club. Students in grades K-5 can sign up.. Thirty kids per month maximum, will participate on the first Thursday morning of each month from 7:30-8:15 a.m., in the Learning Commons. Students in the KINDNESS Club will participate in an act of kindness to our school, community and beyond.

Our next Fathers’ Club meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. All fathers are invited to attend.

Friday, Oct. 13, will be our next Fathers’ Club Movie Night. Be on the lookout for the flyer announcing the movie to be shown.

Grades K, 1 and 2 will participate in Fire Prevention activities on Tuesday, Oct. 17. They will watch a short video, visit the fire trucks and see the firemen’s turnout gear.

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which begins Oct. 6, and runs through March 15, 2018. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. You can register your card now with your 13-digit Stop & Shop Card number found on the back of the

card. Visit stopandshop.com/aplus and select register your card, located in the red box on the right. Follow the prompts to complete the registration. Any questions, call Frenchtown and ask for Mrs. Weiss.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs from Oct. 1, through April 26, 2018. Enroll at shopriteforeducation.com. Shoppers must renew their registrations each year. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Haven, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven.

Jane Ryan School

Jane Ryan Elementary School is holding its first annual walk-a-thon this Friday, Sept. 29, as part of its fund-raising efforts. Also, the 36th annual Pumpkin Fair will be held at Jane Ryan on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11a.m.-4 p.m. It’s a free and fun event for families and children.

The Pumpkin Fair has prizes, food, raffles for adults and kids, as well as games and pumpkin decorating. Donations, goods and services are welcome as this is an important fund-raiser for the school.

Middlebrook School

The Middlebrook Fathers’s Club has reserved a theater at Bow Tie Cinemas (Trumbull) just for Middlebrook families and friends to see the new Lego Ninjago movie on Sunday, Oct. 1. Tickets are $8 each, limited quantity available. This movie will be a sell out. The movie begins at 10 a.m. Tickets may be picked up day of show between 9:30-10 a.m. Instructions to order tickets are on the School website at middlebrookelementary.com.

Mark your calendar: the next Father’s Club movie will be: Star Wars: The Last Jedi, on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 10:30 a.m.

Middlebrook Elementary School has been registered to participate in A+ School Rewards, a fund-raising program run through our local Stop & Shop. The program runs Oct. 6-March 15, 2018. To participate, visit stopandshop.com/aplus or call 1-877- 275-2758. Middlebrook’s ID is #06314. Please encourage your family members and friends to support our school. This could result in more cash rewards for our school.

The Middlebrook PTA is hosting a Family Bingo Night on Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. Bingo will take place in the school gym. Volunteers are needed to make this fun family night a success.

For information, contact the school office at 203-452-4411.