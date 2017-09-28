Trumbull Times

Nichols Fire Department holds fire prevention open house and community picnic

September 28, 2017

This year the Nichols Fire Department will be combining its annual fire prevention and open house with a community picnic. The combined event is being held to commemorate the department’s 100 years of “Protecting the village of Nichols.”
All families of the Nichols fire district are invited to attend this community celebration.

It will take place on Sunday, Oct. 1 (rain date Sunday, Oct. 8), at 100 Shelton Road, Nichols Fire Department headquarters, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. They will also be utilizing Nothnagle field behind the firehouse.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from a variety of food truck vendors on site. Beer and wine will also be available.
In addition to their usual public fire education activities, on display will be fire department equipment and apparatus, Trumbull EMS, Trumbull Police Department and other public safety agencies; the State Police, American Red Cross, Health Department and others to celebrate the 100th anniversary. A helicopter landing and display will also take place, weather permitting.

