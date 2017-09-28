Groundbreaking for new press box at Unity Park

The Board of Directors of Trumbull Little League broke ground on Sept. 27 on the new press box at Field 2 of Unity Park.

A leader in Trumbull youth sports for over 60 years, Trumbull Little League’s baseball and softball programs host over 700 children each year. More than just teaching young players how to throw, field and hit, TLL instills important values: competition, teamwork, pride, and hard work.

Unity Park is one of the many beautiful facilities in the Town of Trumbull’s park system, under the direction of the Town’s Parks and Recreation Department. The Town’s flagship little league baseball and softball complex in Unity Park is maintained and improved by Trumbull Little League.

Unity Park is considered to be one of the premier Little League facilities in Connecticut and annually serves as the location of key post-season tournaments each summer, attracting teams from surrounding towns and beyond.

In 2013, TLL unveiled a new scoreboard at Field 2 of Unity Park dedicated to former president Jeff Blueweiss, and a mission was launched to add a press box behind home plate for calling games.

After years of discussion, budgeting, and planning, the design for the current press box was prepared by Board member and local structural engineer Kevin Chamberlain of DeStefano & Chamberlain, Inc.

Once Town approvals were secured, the fundraising process started. The total construction budget of $75,000 is being met with a combination of Board led fundraising events, donations from local businesses and families, and materials and services provided by local suppliers and contractors. No town funds were used. The new press box is planned to be open for the 2018 Little League season.

TLL’s Unity 2 Building Committee is made up of Kevin Chamberlain and Angelo Magliocco (co-chairs), Bill Natlo, Dave Fowler, Tim Honychurch, Joe Lobuono, and Tony Buzzeo.

Trumbull Little League would like to thank the following sponsors for making this project possible:

Gold Sponsors ($5,000 and above): The Wood Family The Blueweiss Family O&G Industries Artistic Designs, LLC DeStefano & Chamberlain, Inc. Bismark Construction Sunrise Masonry, Inc. Silver Sponsors ($1,000 and above): Builder’s Hardware Cornell Carr, Inc. United Health Group Simpson Strong Tie RedThread Platinum Sponsors ($2,500 and above): Rings End, Inc. Sponsor ($500 and above): Hatch and Bailey Winnick Steel Three T’s Irrigation Fire Engine Pizza Ray Rizio, Esq. Quality Stair ABC Supply Mastercard

Booster ($250 and above): The Cummings Family, The Showah Family, Trumbull Pharmacy, Pereira Engineering, LLC, Steve Finger, People’s Bank, N.A., Raveis/Fowler & Co., Advanced Physical Therapy, Sal’s Pastry Shop, AllState Mechanical, The Brothers Painting Services, LLC.

All donors are being recognized on a permanent plaque which will be mounted on the building. TLL is still taking on donations to bring funding to 100 per cent, please contact Kevin Chamberlain at [email protected] to make a donation.