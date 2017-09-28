Trumbull Times

Groundbreaking for new press box at Unity Park

By Bill Bloxsom on September 28, 2017 in Sports Features, Uncategorized, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

In 2013, TLL unveiled a new scoreboard at Field 2 of Unity Park dedicated to former president Jeff Blueweiss, and a mission was launched to add a press box behind home plate for calling games.

The Board of Directors of Trumbull Little League broke ground on Sept. 27 on the new press box at Field 2 of Unity Park.

A leader in Trumbull youth sports for over 60 years, Trumbull Little League’s baseball and softball programs host over 700 children each year. More than just teaching young players how to throw, field and hit, TLL instills important values: competition, teamwork, pride, and hard work.

Unity Park is one of the many beautiful facilities in the Town of Trumbull’s park system, under the direction of the Town’s Parks and Recreation Department. The Town’s flagship little league baseball and softball complex in Unity Park is maintained and improved by Trumbull Little League.

Unity Park is considered to be one of the premier Little League facilities in Connecticut and annually serves as the location of key post-season tournaments each summer, attracting teams from surrounding towns and beyond.

In 2013, TLL unveiled a new scoreboard at Field 2 of Unity Park dedicated to former president Jeff Blueweiss, and a mission was launched to add a press box behind home plate for calling games.

After years of discussion, budgeting, and planning, the design for the current press box was prepared by Board member and local structural engineer Kevin Chamberlain of DeStefano & Chamberlain, Inc.

Once Town approvals were secured, the fundraising process started. The total construction budget of $75,000 is being met with a combination of Board led fundraising events, donations from local businesses and families, and materials and services provided by local suppliers and contractors. No town funds were used. The new press box is planned to be open for the 2018 Little League season.

TLL’s Unity 2 Building Committee is made up of Kevin Chamberlain and Angelo Magliocco (co-chairs), Bill Natlo, Dave Fowler, Tim Honychurch, Joe Lobuono, and Tony Buzzeo.

Trumbull Little League would like to thank the following sponsors for making this project possible:

 

Gold Sponsors ($5,000 and above):

The Wood Family

The Blueweiss Family

O&G Industries

Artistic Designs, LLC

DeStefano & Chamberlain, Inc.

Bismark Construction

Sunrise Masonry, Inc.

Silver Sponsors ($1,000 and above):

Builder’s Hardware

Cornell Carr, Inc.

United Health Group

Simpson Strong Tie

RedThread

 Platinum Sponsors ($2,500 and above):

Rings End, Inc.

Sponsor ($500 and above):

Hatch and Bailey

Winnick Steel

Three T’s Irrigation

Fire Engine Pizza

Ray Rizio, Esq.

Quality Stair

ABC Supply

Mastercard

Booster ($250 and above):  The Cummings Family, The Showah Family, Trumbull Pharmacy, Pereira Engineering, LLC, Steve Finger, People’s Bank, N.A., Raveis/Fowler & Co., Advanced Physical Therapy, Sal’s Pastry Shop, AllState Mechanical, The Brothers Painting Services, LLC.

All donors are being recognized on a permanent plaque which will be mounted on the building.  TLL is still taking on donations to bring funding to 100 per cent, please contact Kevin Chamberlain at [email protected] to make a donation.

 

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Little League opens season Sunday
  2. Trumbull American 11’s capture District 2 LL title
  3. Softball: Trumbull Titans win Little League championship
  4. Trumbull Little League registration

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Nichols Fire Department holds fire prevention open house and community picnic Next Post School News
About author
Bill Bloxsom

Bill Bloxsom


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress