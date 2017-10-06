60 Minutes journalist to speak at CFJ event

Award-winning international 60 Minutes correspondent and sexual assault survivor Lara Logan will be the keynote speaker at the 20th-anniversary celebration of Speaking of Women, the annual fund-raising luncheon to benefit the Center for Family Justice (CFJ).

The Speaking of Women 2017 will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at The Waterview in Monroe.

Logan, who has received several Emmys for her work at CBS News and 60 Minutes, will address the Speaking of Women audience about her path to survivorship following the brutal 2011 sexual assault she experienced while covering the Arab Spring in Egypt. Logan was almost murdered by a gang of men who separated her from her camera crew and security team and violently assaulted her. She has gone on to speak openly about her trauma and recovery.

“Lara’s willingness to share her strength and hope with our audience will make for an incredibly moving and meaningful Speaking of Women,” said Debra A. Greenwood, CFJ’s President & CEO. “Her story and her compassion for fellow survivors of trauma aligns so well with our mission of transforming victims into survivors.”

Greenwood noted this year’s Speaking of Women is especially significant because it marks the 20th year friends and supporters of CFJ have gathered for this always inspiring fund-raiser. “We are honored and thrilled to have Lara with us for this milestone event,” said Greenwood.

Sarah Cwikla-Mastropole of Easton and Anna Rodrigues of Monroe are this year’s Speaking of Women co-chairs. The late Mrs. Elizabeth Pfriem, a longtime benefactor of the event, has been named Speaking of Women’s honorary chairperson in memoriam. WTNH News Correspondent Jocelyn Maminta will serve as master of ceremonies.

In addition to Logan’s keynote address, this year’s Speaking of Women will also include honors given to some longtime supporters of CFJ and Speaking of Women.

Honorees include longtime corporate benefactors People’s United Bank and Unilever; Jeanne Malgioglio, a teacher at Trumbull’s Madison Middle School, and The Dorothy M. and Irwin W. Nessel Foundation.

Proceeds from the luncheon, presented by People’s United Bank, help support the crisis and supportive services for victims of domestic violence, sexual violence and child abuse in the six local communities CFJ serves Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford and Trumbull.

Tickets to Speaking of Women are $175 and sponsorship opportunities are still available. To purchase tickets or for more information, contact CFJ’s Development Director Marissa Donnelly at [email protected]