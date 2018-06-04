June is Dog License Renewal Month at Town Clerk’s office

To apply or renew a dog license, come to the Town Clerk’s office, 5866 Main St., and bring with you a completed dog license application, which can be downloaded from the Town of Trumbull website. You also need to present a current rabies certificate, and proof of spaying or neutering must be presented.

Pet information needed: Name, address, phone, owners name, type of dog.

Dog licenses need to be renewed every June.

Yearly fee is $8 for an altered dog, or $19 for an unaltered dog.

Late renewal charge is $1 per month.

The Town Clerk’s office is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 203-452-5037.