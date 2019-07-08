Police arrested a Bridgeport man who allegedly stole a car from a Trumbull home in order to drive to his job in Stratford.

According to reports, a Trumbull resident called police about 7:30 a.m. June 25 to report her 2019 Chevrolet Traverse had been stolen. The woman said she had left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside.

Working with OnStar, a remote communication system operated by General Motors, police were able to remotely shut the car off. They then used the system to track the car to UPS in Stratford. The suspect, Julio Figueroa, 19, was allegedly still inside the car trying to get it restarted when police arrived. In addition, police said Figueroa also had items stolen from other vehicles and a small amount of marijuana with him when he was taken into custody.

Figueroa was charged with first-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, and possession of marijuana. Bond was $5,000 for court July 5.