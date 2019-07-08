Trumbull student news

Dean’s list

Gettysburg College: Emily Ciancimino, dean’s list; Shane Carley and Bridget Nusom, dean’s commendation list.

Rochester Institute of Technology: Daniel Rouleau, industrial engineering program; Lia Horyczun, criminal justice program; Jacob Brosler, game design and development program.

Springfield College: Marisa Valenti, communication sciences and disorders; Anthony Angotta, health science/pre-physician assistant; Megan Folchick, health science/pre-physician assistant.

Trinity College: Trevor J. Bellows, Brielle Jones, Jordan A. Vazzano and Panayiotis A. Xenakis were awarded faculty honors.

Earns honors

Sacred Heart Academy: Bernadette Kingsbury was named to the second semester honor roll.

Earns degree

Springfield College: Megan Folchick earned a bachelor of science degree in health science pre-physician assistant.

Studies desert geology

Eastern Connecticut State University: Thomas Zimmerman, class of 2020, environmental earth science major traveled to Wyoming and Idaho from May 24 to June 3 to study desert geology.