Breaking News — Trumbull volunteer firefighters rescue baby ducks from storm drain, family reunited

LHFD Reunites Family of Ducks: Just after 6am this morning, Long Hill Fire was dispatched to the rear of a building on Quality Street for a report of duckings that had fallen into a storm drain. LH-1 was first on scene confirming 7 ducklings trapped in a storm drain. Under the watchful eye of the mother duck, who kept circling overhead, crews from Rescue 200 and Engine 205, along with LH-1 and LH-2, were able to remove the feathery patients. Crews awaited mom's return and were able to reunite her with the ducklings.Proudly Serving since 1921!

Posted by Long Hill Volunteer Fire Co. #1 Inc on Wednesday, July 3, 2019