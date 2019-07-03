Breaking News — Trumbull volunteer firefighters rescue baby ducks from storm drain, family reunited

LHFD Reunites Family of Ducks: Just after 6am this morning, Long Hill Fire was dispatched to the rear of a building on Quality Street for a report of duckings that had fallen into a storm drain. LH-1 was first on scene confirming 7 ducklings trapped in a storm drain. Under the watchful eye of the mother duck, who kept circling overhead, crews from Rescue 200 and Engine 205, along with LH-1 and LH-2, were able to remove the feathery patients. Crews awaited mom's return and were able to reunite her with the ducklings.Proudly Serving since 1921!
Posted by Long Hill Volunteer Fire Co. #1 Inc on Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Long Hill Fire Co. video
Long Hill Fire Co. volunteers were dispatched to the area behind a Quality Street building shortly after 6 a.m. July 3 on a report of baby ducklings trapped in a storm drain.
According to the department’s Facebook page, volunteers confirmed seven ducklings, with the mother nearby unable to reach them. Rescuers were able to get the ducks out of the drain and reunite them with their mother. Volunteers posted a video of the reunion on social media.